New Delhi: Karnataka Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Avtar Singh was found dead inside his Prestige Mount Apartment at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Sunday. Though the reason for his death is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that the IFS officer might commit suicide.

It has been speculated that extreme work pressure forced him to choose the extreme step. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this matter at Yelahanka New Town police station.

Reports claimed that Singh, who was working as a forest officer at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru had resumed his duty yesterday after returning from leave. Notably, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa is currently heading the forest department.

Taking to Twitter, a man, who apparantly resides in the same apartment posted a video on Twitter and said,”An IFS officer committed suicide in our block for reasons not known yet. Some local media gathered, although no statement was made by police. Met him a couple of times in the elevator but never suspected this, I pray for his soul to rest in peace.”