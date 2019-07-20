New Delhi: Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vivek Kumar was appointed as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The order of appointment was issued by the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) “with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever comes earlier,” an official said.

The appointment came as a result of a bureaucratic reshuffle in the Central government of Friday where eight officials were transferred, including Vivek Kumar.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, cleared the new assignment for Kumar, a 2004 batch IFS officer, was presently working as a Director of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He was appointed as the Deputy Secretary at the PMO in 2014.

As per Kumar’s LinkedIn account, he holds a BTech degree in chemical engineering from IIT Bombay following which he has served in diplomatic positions in Russia and Australia.

With PTI inputs