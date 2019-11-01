New Delhi: The unattended bag, which triggered a major security scare at the capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport past Thursday midnight, has tested positive for RDX in initial tests conducted on it, reports have revealed.

The bag was discovered in the Arrivals area of the busy terminal three of the airport by a jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is in charge of security there. The bag, a black-coloured trolley suitcase, was found at 12:56 AM, leading to panic in the area and a hasty evacuation of passengers. Security was beefed up at the airport and passenger movement stopped as the bag was taken to a cooling pit at an isolated area with the help of a Threat Containment Vehicle (TCV).

The entire arrivals area at terminal three was searched thoroughly by the CISF and normal services could only be resumed by 3:30 AM.

Later, the bag tested positive for RDX in a check conducted on it by an Explosive Vapour Detector (EVD). A dog ‘guide’ also checked the bag and it, too, gave a positive signal for RDX.

However, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted MA Ganapathy, CISF Special Director-General (Airports), as saying that to conclude that the bag contained RDX would be highly ‘premature.’ According to the officer, only a final assessment report could tell what the bag actually contained.

The IGI Airport is the busiest in the country as well as 12th busiest airport in the world. It is also the sixth busiest airport in Asia. Its terminal three handles both domestic and international flights.