IGP Kashmir Asks Agencies To ‘Intensify’ Anti-terrorist Operations During Srinagar Security Review Meet

The participating officers briefed Birdi about the overall security scenario and the security measures being taken to counter the challenges.

IGP Birdi also asked them to enhance joint patrolling especially during the night hours. (File)

Jammu And Kashmir: VK Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, on Monday reviewed the security situation in the valley at a high-level meeting of officers from various security agencies. During the meeting, Birdi directed the officers to intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organisations supporting anti-national activities, said a police spokesman.

IGP Birdi also asked them to enhance joint patrolling especially during the night hours to prevent any terrorist movement.

“In order to enhance and evaluate security measures across the valley, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi today conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir,” the spokesman said adding that the meeting was attended by officers from the J-K Police, Indian Army, CRPF, BSF, CISF, and Intelligence Bureau.

During the meeting, the participating officers briefed Birdi about the overall security scenario and the security measures being taken to counter the challenges, said the spokesman.

He said the discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, emergency response protocols in view of VIP visits, and upcoming events like R-Day functions.

The IGP Kashmir actively engaged with the officers, delving into discussions about initiatives aimed at maintaining law and order as well as anti-terrorist operations within the valley.

Highlighting the importance of coordination among different forces on the ground, Birdi stressed upon strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations besides, exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

The IGP Kashmir emphasized the importance of precision and coordination, outlining strategic measures to address potential challenges and uphold the highest standards of security.

Birdi expressed confidence in the preparedness of the security forces and assured the public of their commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, besides stressing the importance of community support in maintaining peace and security in the valley.

On Friday 5 January, an encounter broke out in Shopian in which a wanted terrorist of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who was involved in the killing of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in 2017, was gunned down. According to officials, the slain ultra, identified as Bilal Ahmed Bhat, was involved in the target killings and attacks on Army personnel as well as non-local labourers and Kashmiri Pandits.

On 21 December, three Indian Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector. Indian Army troops also immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists.

