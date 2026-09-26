IILM university clash: Student hit, beaten by Thar-borne youths outside campus in Gurugram; 6 detained as CCTV captures brutal attack

A team from Sector 53 police station reached the campus after receiving information about the clash and took preventive action based on a complaint. Police took six students into custody.

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Six students have been detained after a clash outside IILM University in Gurugram’s Sector 53, following an alleged attack involving a Thar SUV. According to the information available, the incident took place outside the university after a fight broke out between two groups of students. A third-year BA Psychology student was allegedly hit by a Thar before being assaulted by a group of youths. He suffered serious injuries in the incident. Female students were also allegedly assaulted during the clash.

The youths involved in the alleged attack reportedly left the area after the incident. A complaint was later submitted at the Sector 53 police station. After receiving information about the clash, police reached the university and took preventive action.

The students were detained as police began looking into the incident and the events that led to the fight. No FIR has been registered so far, according to the information available. The university has identified six students from the two groups involved in the clash. It has also formed a five-member committee to conduct an internal inquiry.

According to TOI, SHO Sector 53 Narender said, “It was learnt that there was a dispute between the two groups. First, one of the groups hit the other, and the second group then launched an attack on the former as part of revenge.”According to sources, the students involved are pursuing bachelor’s courses in psychology at the university.Police also wrote to the university administration, recommending action against the students involved.

The university management has started the process of suspending the students allegedly involved in the incident. Police have also asked the university to take disciplinary action.

The investigation is currently focused on finding out how the clash started and determining the role of the students involved in the alleged assault.

Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack on the student and the claims that female students were assaulted.

Similar incident

A similarincident was reported earlier this year at Amity University in Manesar, Gurugram, where a clash between student groups left a student seriously injured. The incident took place on February 3, 2026, following a confrontation between students on the university campus. The injured student, identified as Brijesh, was hospitalised after allegedly being assaulted.

His family and local villagers later staged a protest outside the university, demanding strict action against those responsible. Police registered an FIR on February 5 and arrested three students in connection with the case.

The case came to the fore again after the victim’s family and villagers protested on February 10, seeking action against the accused and demanding their expulsion from the university.