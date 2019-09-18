New Delhi: In a written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a select group of faculty and students belonging to the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) has ordered a fresh inquiry in the Jharkhand mob lynching case, stated a report. The case is related to the death of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari who was allegedly lynched by a group of villagers in Jharkhand’s Kharsawan district on June 17.

“We the faculty, staff and students of IIM-B express shock and dismay over how the Jharkhand police has handled the lynching of Ansari. We urge you to act swiftly by directing the Jharkhand government to institute a fresh probe,” stated the written letter, a copy of which was accessed by new agency IANS with the help of a source. The letter addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that it was the state’s constitutional duty to safeguard every citizen’s life and liberty. Besides, Associate Professor of IIM-B Deepak Malghan stated that the letter was signed by at least 16 faculty members, 85 students and non-teaching staff of the institute.

Notably, a professor of the B-school had circulated the letter through an e-mail to everyone in the campus on September 12. In a cover note in the e-mail, the professor was quoted by news agency IANS as stating, “As an academic community, it is important that we stand up to the impunity with which the state has abrogated its constitutional duty.” The decision to make the appeal to the prime minister was born after the Jharkhand police decided to convert the murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) into a culpable homicide (not amounting to murder) under section 304 of the IPC.

Ansari was brutally assaulted on the accusation of theft in Jharkhand’s Kharsawan district and forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. After serving judicial custody for five days, the victim succumbed to his injuries on June 22.