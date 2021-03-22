New Delhi: The first woman director of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C), Anju Seth, has resigned from her post at the institution, nearly a year before her term ends, a report stated on Sunday. Seth’s resignation comes just after she returned from her two-day sick leave. Also Read - Delhi Engineer Fakes His Own Kidnapping In a Bid to Commit Suicide After He Fails to Get Into IIM

A report by The Indian Express revealed that the IIM-Calcutta director had left Prashant Mishra, Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations) to fill her shoes while she was away. However, when she returned, the IIM Board confronted her and took away her powers to make appointments and take disciplinary action.

When she accused Chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni of infringing upon her executive role, the Board, in turn, accused her of improper conduct, the report stated.

Earlier this month, Anju Seth had been engulfed in a crisis with the Board after she wrote to the government against the institute’s Chairman. The letter surfaced about two months after more than 75 per cent of the IIM-Calcutta faculty lodged a similar complaint with the Ministry of Education.

The Board has even started searching for her successor in March by advertising for the position.

Seth was appointed as the first woman director of IIM-Calcutta in November 2018. An alumnus of IIM-C batch 1978, Anju Seth has a doctorate from the University of Michigan (1988). Previously, she has worked with the University of Illinois and the University of Houston. She joined Virginia Tech in 2008 and headed its department of management from 2008 to 2013.