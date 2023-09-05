IIM-Calcutta Director Uttam Kumar Sarkar Resigns Before Completing Term Over ‘Unhappiness’ With Board Chair

Uttam Kumar Sarkar took charge as the new Director of IIM Calcutta on August 18, 2021, succeeding Professor Anju Seth who resigned in March 2021.

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) Director, Uttam Kumar Sarkar have resigned over differences with the Board chairperson, making him the second institute head in two years to leave before completing a five-year term. Sarkar is learnt to have resigned on August 23, and his resignation letter was circulated among all members of the Board of Governors (BoG) last week.

According to reports in The Indian Express, his resignation hasn’t been accepted and is likely to be discussed at the next Board meeting scheduled for this week, on September 8. The report in the publication said that thought Sarkar cited personal reasons for his decision, the institute pointed his unhappiness with Chairman Srikrishna Kulkarni’s “interference” in the institute’s affairs. It’s not clear what the exact points of differences were between the two.

Uttam Kumar Sarkar took charge as the new Director of IIM Calcutta on August 18, 2021, succeeding Professor Anju Seth who resigned in March 2021. Anju Seth, who was the first woman director of IIM-C, quit in March, citing a “breakdown of confidence” between her and Kulkarni.

Professor Sarkar has been associated with the institute for two-and-a-half decades. He has been a faculty member at the institute in three stints — first between 1997 and 2000, then 2002 to 2006 and from 2008 onwards. A professor of management information systems, Prof Sarkar has also served as the Dean of new initiatives and external relations from 2015 to 2018 at the institute.

Professor Sarkar has also been a visiting professor at the University of Miami, Florida, USA. Between 1990 and 1995, he was lecturer in the department of computer science and engineering at Jadavpur University. An alumnus of Ramakrishna Mission Residential College Narendrapur, he did his BTech, MTech and PhD in computer science and engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

