Jaipur: The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur, (IIM-U) is slated to enter the prestigious list of QS 2020 Masters in Management (MIM) rankings. After being listed as one of the top global MBA schools, IIM-U Chairman Pankaj Patel was quoted by news agency IANS as saying, “Being in the top 129 programmes is an important milestone for a young institute like IIM-U and confirms that it’s on its way to attaining the long-term objective of becoming a globally recognised management institute.”

The various factors in which the QS MIM rankings are determined are employability, alumni outcomes, value for money, thought leadership, class and faculty diversity. The other three IIMs that are already a part of the QS MIM rankings for this year are IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta. It must be noted that the two-year MBA programme offered by the Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur finds itself in the 101+ category among the 129 programmes offered across 28 countries.

Last year, IIM-U joined an elite group of B-schools across the world after receiving the AACSB accreditation (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business). Besides being acknowledged for becoming the youngest Indian Institute to receive the credit, it entered the 5 per cent arena of B-schools.

