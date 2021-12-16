New Delhi: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is removing ceiling fans from its hostel rooms to prevent suicides on campus, its students have alleged, adding that it has started to restrict student access to terraces and rooftops. According to reports, students are saying that the fan-removal drive began earlier this week at the U-Block hostel. It also quoted from an internal e-mail to the chairman of the Student’s Council, which said personnel charged with the work have indicated (to students) that “all rooms in all the hostels of the IISc will be covered in the next 15 days… They state that the move is in response to the recent student suicides in hostels.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh And Abhijit Bichukale To Walk Out of House?

According to media reports, four suicides were reported this year from IISc, while two were reported last year. The students blamed poor mental health support on campus was behind the deaths. They said that a Wellness Centre, which was set up to provide mental health support, had not been effective.

Apparently a poll conducted by students found that 90 per cent of 305 respondents did not want ceiling fans to be replaced by wall-mounted fans, while 6 per cent said they do not care. Significantly, 88 per cent of students said they did not think that "replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans in all IISc hostels (would) help curb student suicide".

“Taking this poll as a sample indicator of the entire student population of the IISc, it is clear that currently, the student community does not wish to proceed with this installation. They see no worth in its value proposition,” the mail reportedly said.