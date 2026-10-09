IIT Bombay hostel fire: Two children among 5 injured in suspected gas leak

Five people, including two children, were injured after a suspected gas leak triggered a fire at Hostel No. 6 on the IIT Bombay campus in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday night.

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IIT Bombay hostel fire: Two children among 5 injured in suspected gas leak (Image: Videograb)

Five people, including two children, suffered injuries after a fire broke out following a suspected gas leak at a hostel on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, Mumbai, on Thursday night. The incident took place at Hostel No. 6 at around 10.24 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell. Officials suspect that gas leaking from a cylinder pipe may have caused the fire.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Four people were later shifted to Kasturba Hospital, while one continued to receive treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

Civic officials said all five injured people were in stable condition.

The injured have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar, 12, Tahjib Aalam, 9, Ishwar Singh, 37, Shivkumar Singh, 34, and Anilkumar Yadav, 23.

Ahirwar, Aalam, Shivkumar Singh and Anilkumar Yadav were transferred to Kasturba Hospital for further treatment. Ishwar Singh remained admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

According to an official, a leak from the gas cylinder may have triggered the blaze. The exact cause of the fire, however, has not been confirmed in the information released by civic authorities.

Second gas-related fire reported in Mumbai on Thursday

The incident came hours after another major fire broke out at a labour camp in Mulund East, Mumbai, on Thursday afternoon. The blaze reportedly led to the explosion of around seven gas cylinders at a site housing construction workers. All occupants were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is still being investigated.