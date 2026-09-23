IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla sent on leave amid probe into Sahil Wakode’s death

Before being sent on leave, Suryanarayana Doolla had already been removed from his administrative post as IIT Bombay dean following protests by students demanding action against him.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/iit-bombay-professor-suryanarayana-doolla-sent-on-leave-amid-probe-into-sahil-wakodes-death-abetment-caste-allegations-8529121/ Copy

(Image: X.com enhanced with AI)

IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been sent on leave as the investigation continues into the death of second-year student Sahil Wakode, according to reports. A case has been registered against Doolla following allegations of abetment to suicide and caste-based discrimination. The allegations were made by Sahil’s family and are being investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. They have not been established as facts.

Sahil, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on the institute’s Powai campus on September 18.

The death took place hours after he was allegedly stopped during a mid-semester examination over the use of a mobile phone.

Professor was invigilator during exam

Doolla was reportedly supervising the examination when Sahil was allegedly found using a phone. According to reports, the professor informed the institute about the incident as part of the examination procedure.

CCTV footage from the examination hall has since emerged. According to investigators, the footage shows Sahil appearing to look at something in his pocket before Doolla questions him and takes him away from the other students. He is later seen leaving the examination hall.

Police are examining the footage as part of their effort to reconstruct what happened between the examination and Sahil’s death.

Earlier reports said Sahil had allegedly used his phone to upload the examination paper to ChatGPT. However, IIT Bombay later apologised for giving details about the circumstances leading up to his death before the investigation had established them. The institute said the matter remained under investigation.

Family alleges caste-based harassment

Sahil’s parents have accused the professor of subjecting their son to caste-based discrimination and harassment.

His father, Ravindra Wakode, alleged in his police complaint that Sahil had faced caste-related remarks and harassment for several months. His mother, Sonali Wakode, has also said that her son had told the family that he was being humiliated and harassed.

The family has demanded Doolla’s arrest.

The allegations are part of the police investigation and have not been independently established.

IIT Bombay has denied allegations of caste discrimination. The institute said Sahil had not filed a complaint with its administration or its SC/ST cell. The institute’s director has also denied the allegations.

Crime Branch examines CCTV footage

The case has now been taken up by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the examination hall, campus and hostel area to piece together Sahil’s movements on the day of his death. Police have also searched his hostel room as part of the investigation.

Officials said they are yet to record Doolla’s statement. Investigators have already spoken to Sahil’s parents.

Police are also looking into whether there were any events between Sahil leaving the examination hall and returning to his hostel room that could help explain what happened.

Doolla earlier removed from dean’s post

Before being sent on leave, Doolla had already been removed from his administrative position as dean amid protests by students demanding action against him.

The development has led to protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students raising concerns about student welfare and demanding a detailed investigation.

At the same time, some faculty members and students have defended Doolla and called for a fair investigation, saying that conclusions should not be drawn before the evidence is examined.

The police investigation is continuing, and the circumstances that led to Sahil’s death have yet to be conclusively established.