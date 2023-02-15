Home

News

India

IIT Bombay Student Who Died By Suicide Faced Caste Discrimination, Claims Family; Suspects Murder

IIT Bombay Student Who Died By Suicide Faced Caste Discrimination, Claims Family; Suspects Murder

IIT Bombay Student Death: The IIT Bombay administration on Tuesday rejected charges of caste bias in the institute and said initial inputs from the deceased's friends suggested there was no discrimination.

18-Year-Old IIT Bombay Student Jumps to Death From Hostel Building, No Suicide Note Recovered Yet (Picture Used For Representation Only)

Ahmedabad: The kin of an IIT-Bombay student who allegedly committed suicide has claimed he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to a Scheduled Caste(SC) community and suspected foul play in his death, while the Mumbai police on Wednesday said they have started recording statements of his hostel mates as part of their probe into the case.

IIT Bombay Dalit Student Death Case Update: 30 Minutes Last Call To Father

In Mumbai, the police citing the initial probe said the student, Darshan Solanki (18), had spoken to his father in Ahmedabad for around 30 minutes before ending his life on Sunday but did not mention anything about facing caste discrimination at the IIT Bombay.

You may like to read

IIT Bombay Rejects Charges of Caste Bias

The IIT Bombay administration on Tuesday rejected charges of caste bias in the institute and said initial inputs from the deceased’s friends suggested there was no discrimination. As per the PTI report, a senior police official involved in the probe said the student’s parents had not raised any objection on investigation or expressed doubt over their son’s suicide when they came to Mumbai on Monday to take possession of his body.

18-Year-Old IIT Bombay Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building: Strong Possibility of murder Claims Family

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the family of the student claimed he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to an SC community and that there was a strong possibility that he was “murdered”, reported news agency PTI. Darshan Solanki, a first-year student of BTech (chemical), died allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus on February 12.

“Discrimination For Being A DALIT”

His family members, who live in the Maninagar area of Ahmedabad city, claimed though Darshan Solanki faced “discrimination for being a Dalit”, he could not have taken his own life. “I strongly believe that my son was murdered. Hours before his death, he had called us but he talked normally and gave no indication that he was under any tension. However, when he came home during Makar Sankranti (in mid-January), he informed his aunt that other students were keeping distance from him. They were upset because Darshan made such progress (in academics),” said his mother Tarlikaben Solanki, reported PTI.

Post-Mortem Done in A Haste and Without Permission, Claims Father

The deceased student’s father Rameshbhai Solanki alleged the institute as well as hospital authorities had tried to cover up the matter and performed a post-mortem on the body even before he reached Mumbai. “I do not think it was a case of suicide. If you fall from the seventh floor, you will sustain many injuries. But, when I saw my son’s face after the post-mortem, I did not see any injuries. How is that possible? Moreover, the PM (post-mortem) was done in a haste and that too without our permission. I was allowed to see only his face after the PM,” claimed Rameshbhai Solanki, reported by PTI.

“IIT-Bombay Management Kept Changing Its Stand,” Claims Deceased’s Sister

Darshan Solanki’s sister Jahnvi said the IIT-B management kept changing its stand about the reasons behind her brother’s death. “His body was not shown to my parents, neither before nor after the PM. Earlier, the institute told us that he fell down the stairs. Then, the principal told us that my brother jumped from the building. Do they think we are fools? It seems that my brother was murdered,” said Jahnvi Solanki. The late student’s aunt Divyaben said Darshan Solanki once told her other pupils had started maintaining distance from him upon learning he belonged to an SC community.

“In January, he told me that other students were jealous of him. They used to ask Darshan how come you are studying for free while we have to spend a lot of money?’. They used to taunt him and ask him how he secured admission. Darshan was harassed there. But, he could not have taken his life due to such tension. It seems he was first murdered and then thrown off the building,” she claimed.

Statements of More Than A Dozen Persons have been recorded

However, the Mumbai police said Darshan Solanki’s parents, who visited the IIT campus in suburban Powai after the incident, in their initial statements had not raised any objection on probe or expressed doubt over their son’s suicide.

Darshan Solanki had spoken for half an hour with his father before ending his life, but during the conversation he had not said anything about facing discrimination in the institute, said the police official. He said statements of more than a dozen persons have been recorded so far as part of probe to ascertain what led the student to take the extreme step. Darshan Solanki had told his father he will be visiting home on February 15, said the official. “The police are thoroughly investigating the case and each and every aspect will be examined to know the exact cause of the suicide,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale visits the IIT B campus

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale visited the IIT B campus and demanded a thorough probe into Darshan Solanki’s death. Athawale said Darshan Solanki had called his father on Sunday and informed him that except for one paper, all his other first semester exams went well.

Resignation of the Institute’s Director

A student collective at the IIT Bombay demanded the resignation of the institute’s director in the backdrop of the alleged suicide and allegations he was facing caste discrimination. The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) also sought that a report of the SC/ST Cell of the IIT Bombay, which it claimed talks about the lack of institutional support for Dalit and tribal students in the campus, be made public. In a statement, the APPSC, said, “We demand resignation of the institute director in the light of these new facts and hope the administration will start the much needed learning process, at least now. Data prepared by the SC/ST Cell points towards the lack of institutional support for SC/ST students at the IIT B.”

No SC/ST Counsellors Appointed in IIT Bombay

The student body alleged the IIT-B administration has not appointed any SC/ST counsellors even after its complaints and said this shows blatant disregard towards the pupils. However, the institute on Tuesday said it takes utmost precautions to make the campus as inclusive as possible and it has zero tolerance for any discrimination by faculty.

Caste identity is never disclosed to any one (whether students or faculty) once the admission is done and the institute sensitises students to not seek proxy information such as ranks in entrance exams, it said in a statement. The institute gives strong warnings against discrimination right from the time students enter the IIT campus. While no steps can be 100 per cent effective, discrimination by students, if at all it occurs, is an exception, the statement said.

(With Inputs From PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.