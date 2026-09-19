IIT Bombay student dies by suicide after being caught using ChatGPT during exam, institute says no disciplinary action taken against him

The matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department. They counselled him and told him that the incident would not affect his academic career, the institute said.

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IIT Bombay student dies by suicide after being caught using ChatGPT during exam (Image: File/representational)

A second-year student at IIT Bombay died by suicide on Friday evening, the institute said. The student was pursuing a course in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. According to IIT Bombay, the student was found using a mobile phone during an examination earlier on Friday. The institute said the student had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to get answers.

However, IIT Bombay said that no disciplinary action was taken against him following the incident.

The matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department. They counselled him and told him that the incident would not affect his academic career, the institute said.

After the discussion, the student returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room.

IIT Bombay expressed grief over the incident and said it was providing support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by his death. “The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities,” the institute said.

Following the student’s death, several students staged a protest on the IIT Bombay campus. Police have deployed personnel on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said that the investigation in the case is underway. “Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution,” DCP said.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!



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