IIT Bombay student dies by suicide: Parents say son faced ‘caste-based discrimination, institutional torture’

The IIT Bombay director also interacted with protesting students as the administration tried to address their concerns. A section of students continued their protest even after the meeting, with students demanding greater clarity from the institute.

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A second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination. The incident has sparked protests on the campus, while the student’s mother has alleged that her son was “tortured” and said she would approach the police for justice. “My son has been tortured. I will file a complaint. I need justice for my child,” his mother said, according to reports.

The student was identified in reports as Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

Read more: IIT Bombay student dies by suicide after being caught using ChatGPT during exam

According to a report in Outlookindia.com, the student’s parents, who are from Yavatmal, reached the campus and alleged that their son was subjected to caste-based discrimination and “institutional torture”. They sought a CID inquiry and action against officials they held responsible for his death.

What happened during the exam?

According to IIT Bombay, the student was found using a mobile phone during an examination on Friday. The institute said he had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

IIT Bombay said that no disciplinary action had been taken against him following the incident. According to the institute, the matter was discussed with him by the instructor and the Head of the Department.

The two officials counselled the student and told him that the incident would not affect his academic career, the institute said.

The student then returned to his hostel room. He was later found dead inside the room.

Reports said his hostel mates alerted the authorities after they did not receive a response from him. Police were subsequently informed and reached the campus.

No suicide note was found, according to reports. The Powai police registered an accidental death report and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Students protest on IIT Bombay campus

Students demanded answers from the administration and sought a detailed inquiry into the events surrounding the death. They also raised concerns about student welfare, mental health support and the way such incidents are handled by the institute.

More than 400 students reportedly joined the protest. The ongoing mid-semester examinations were also postponed following the incident, according to reports.

The IIT Bombay director also interacted with protesting students as the administration tried to address their concerns. A section of students continued their protest even after the meeting, with students demanding greater clarity from the institute.

Police personnel were deployed on the campus. DCP Dattatray Nalawade said the investigation was in progress and that the institute was holding discussions with the protesting students.

Third reported student suicide at IIT Bombay this year

The latest death has also raised concerns because it is being reported as the third student suicide at the Powai campus within about seven months. According to reports, another second-year student died by suicide in February, while a second-year BTech student died in July.

The latest case has once again brought attention to student mental health and academic pressure at one of India’s leading engineering institutions.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.