IIT Bombay student death: Protesters issue statement, says ‘do not condone cheating’; Clarify stand on Dean Doolla

A major part of the students’ charter focuses on mental health. Students have called for more counsellors, stronger emergency and psychiatric support, mental-health training for faculty and staff and better access to student welfare officials.

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IIT Bombay student death: Protesters issue statement, says 'do not condone cheating'; Clarify stand on Dean Doolla (Image: PTI)

Student representatives at IIT Bombay have clarified that their three-day protest following the death by suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode was not aimed at defending cheating or any other form of academic misconduct. In a statement issued on September 21, the students said they did not support cheating. They said their protest was instead focused on what they described as wider problems within the institute, including student welfare, accountability, mental-health support and the way complaints involving students are handled.

The clarification came on the same day IIT Bombay removed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from his post as Dean of Administrative Affairs. Doolla will continue to serve as a professor while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death continues.

What happened to Sahil Wakode?

Sahil, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide on September 18. Earlier, IIT Bombay had said that Sahil was found using a mobile phone during an examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. The institute had said he was counselled following the incident and that no disciplinary proceedings had been started against him.

The institute later apologised for the way it had described the events, saying the circumstances leading to Sahil’s death were still under investigation and should not have been characterised before the facts were established.

Sahil’s family has made allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination and has sought a detailed investigation. Mumbai Police has registered a case based on the family’s complaint, and the matter remains under investigation.

Protest not about supporting cheating, students clarify

The student representatives said their position on academic integrity was clear. They said they did not condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. According to them, the protest was about examining the systems and practices at IIT Bombay after Sahil’s death.

The students said the incident had led them to raise concerns that, in their view, had existed on campus for some time.

Their demands covered several areas, including institutional accountability, student participation in decision-making, mental-health services and procedures for dealing with student complaints.

18-point charter of demands

During the protests, students submitted an 18-point charter of demands to IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare. After a meeting lasting nearly three hours, Kedare signed the charter, according to reports. However, the signing does not mean that every demand has already been implemented. The institute’s Board of Governors is considering the issues raised by students.

The demands include an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death, better mental-health and medical support, greater student representation in committees and a system for dealing with complaints against faculty members.

Students have also sought protection from disciplinary or other action against those who took part in the protest.

What students said about professor Dolla

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was the invigilator during the examination in which Sahil was allegedly found with a phone. In their statement, the student representatives said they had never declared Doolla guilty or tried to prejudge the investigation.

They said their demand was that he be removed from his administrative responsibilities while the investigation continued. According to the students, this was intended to prevent any possible conflict during the inquiry.

IIT Bombay subsequently removed Doolla from the deanship with immediate effect. He remains a professor at the institute.

The development has also led to support for Doolla from sections of the faculty. The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum said he had followed the institute’s approved examination procedures while dealing with the incident. Faculty members at IIT Delhi and IIT Madras have also expressed support for a fair investigation and due process.

Students seek better mental-health support

A major part of the students’ charter focuses on mental health. Among other measures, students have called for more counsellors, stronger emergency and psychiatric support, mental-health training for faculty and staff and better access to student welfare officials.

They have also proposed a permanent student well-being body involving students, faculty members, mental-health professionals and external experts.