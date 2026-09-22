IIT Bombay student suicide: Cops scan CCTV footage from exam hall, hostel after victim’s parents allege casteist slurs and humiliation

Mumbai Police Crime Branch reviews exam hall and hostel CCTV footage following the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode.

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Demonstrators stage a candlelight protest to pay tribute to the suicide victims of IIT Bombay, in Mumbai (PTI)

IIT Bombay student suicide: Four days after 22-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode died by suicide after allegedly being reported for using ChatGPT during an examination, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has intensified its probe. Investigators are analyzing CCTV footage from both the exam hall and Hostel 4 to establish a definitive timeline of events leading up to the tragedy. Speaking to the media outside the Crime Branch office, Sahil’s parents alleged that he faced systemic casteist slurs and harassment at the institute, demanding a rigorous examination of all digital and physical evidence alongside immediate accountability for those responsible.

Case Investigation Profile

Parameter Case Details Victim Sahil Ravindra Wakode (22), BTech Student Institution / Location IIT Bombay (Hostel 4 / Examination Center) Investigating Agency Mumbai Police Crime Branch Core Evidence Under Review CCTV footage (Exam hall & Hostel 4), mobile logs, institutional communications Key Allegations Caste discrimination/harassment (SC/ST Act) & administrative pressure following exam incident

What are the allegations by victims’ family in IIT Bombay student suicide case?

“I have full faith in the Crime Branch and request that the investigation into my son Sahil’s death be completed fairly, thoroughly, and strictly in accordance with the FIR,” Sahil’s mother Sonali Wakode said.

“The allegations and circumstances recorded in the FIR must be properly investigated, and appropriate action should be taken against those found responsible,” she said.

Sahil had told them that he was being tortured, abused, and humiliated on the basis of his caste, she claimed. “Why is it that Dalit students are the ones committing suicide?” she said.

What is IIT Bombay Faculty Forum president saying?

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum president Rajkumar Pant said 22-year-old Sahil had not approached the institute’s SC/ST cell with any complaint in the recent past. Police on Tuesday detained RPI activists protesting outside the IIT-Bombay gate over Sahil’s death.

Sahil, a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

(With inputs from agencies)