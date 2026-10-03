IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor denies casteist remarks in 8-hour crime branch questioning, says never used casteist words

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: In the latest development in the IIT Bombay student suicide case, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has denied allegations of caste discrimination leveled against him, saying that he never used casteist slurs against student Sahil Wakode. The Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday recorded the statement of Doolla in connection with the case and questioned him for around 8 to 10 hours at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
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