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  • IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor denies casteist remarks in 8-hour crime branch questioning, says never used casteist words

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor denies casteist remarks in 8-hour crime branch questioning, says never used casteist words

IIT Bombay student suicide case: Professor Suryanarayana Doolla denied allegations of caste discrimination and said he never used casteist slurs against student Sahil Wakode during 8-10 hours of Crime Branch questioning.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 3, 2026, 9:16 AM IST
IIT Bombay Student Suicide Sahil Wakode
IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor denies casteist remarks in 8-hour crime branch questioning, says never used casteist words | Image: X

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: In the latest development in the IIT Bombay student suicide case, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has denied allegations of caste discrimination leveled against him, saying that he never used casteist slurs against student Sahil Wakode. The Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday recorded the statement of Doolla in connection with the case and questioned him for around 8 to 10 hours at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Read more: IIT Bombay student's suicide: Sahil Wakode's death raises students' mental health concerns - Here's what psychologists advise

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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