IIT-Bombay student’s death: Family demands CBI probe, access to CCTV, phone, laptop records

IIT-Bombay Student’s Death Case: In the latest development in the IIT-Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode’s death case, his uncle and aunt have come forward to demand a CBI inquiry into his alleg

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IIT-Bombay student’s death: Family demands CBI probe, access to CCTV, phone, laptop records

IIT-Bombay Student’s Death Case: In the latest development in the IIT-Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode’s death case, his uncle and aunt have come forward to demand a CBI inquiry into his alleged suicide. They have demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death, seeking stringent action against those found responsible.

What Did Sahil’s Uncle Say?

Sahil’s uncle told news agency ANI that the government should order a full inquiry in the case, including a CBI investigation. He also questioned what happened inside the examination hall when Sahil was allegedly using a mobile phone.

“We want to know why the students who have died so far have all belonged to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Why is this happening to us? If this is not caste-based harassment, then what is? We are the guardians of the Indian Constitution, and if injustice is inflicted upon us, the whole country is watching; Sahil deserves justice. Sahil’s family deserves justice,” he said.

“There must be a full inquiry, a CBI inquiry. After Sahil died by suicide, we learned he had been using a mobile phone; so, what exactly was happening inside the examination hall? What were the invigilators doing?” he said.

Family Learned Of Death Via Message On September 17 Without Clear Explanation

The deceased student’s uncle told the ANI that the family received a message September 17 that Sahil had committed suicide. But the family members didn’t receive further explanation related to the circumstances of his death.

“That single sentence was all we got regarding our child. No one is willing to explain why or how it happened. Action must be taken against everyone within the administration who is culpable in Sahil’s suicide case. There must be a CBI inquiry,” he said.

Aunt Alleges Deceased Student Faced Caste Discrimination

The deceased’s aunt alleged that he had told his father he was facing caste-based discrimination shortly before the news of his death arrived.

“On Monday, he told his father about the caste-based discrimination he was facing. His father advised him, ‘Son, just focus on your studies. These things don’t matter; focus on your future.’ That is what he was told,” she said.

She urged the administration to order a CBI inquiry and ensure that those found guilty receive strict punishment.

“Only then will Sahil and all the other students get justice. The parents of the students who have lost their lives in such incidents have also met us; they are deeply distressed, feeling that there is no one here to listen to them. Those children will get justice,” she said.

The aunt also demanded that the administration provide the family with all details related to Sahil, including CCTV footage and other evidence, without any tampering.

“We need the administration to provide us with full details regarding Sahil, CCTV footage, and all other evidence, exactly as it is. There must be no tampering with it; the truth must be revealed to everyone,” she said.

The aunt appealed for justice for Sahil and questioned why no inquiry had been initiated into the circumstances of his death.

Family Faced Pressure

She also alleged that the family faced pressure after raising the issue and explained why they invoked the Atrocity Act.

“People ask why we invoked the Atrocity Act. The reason is that the students who have committed suicide so far have all belonged to SC or ST communities, not other castes. Why is injustice constantly being inflicted upon our children?” she said.

“Aren’t our children the future of this country? All children are the country’s future. They should all be treated equally, but that is not happening. Our child is innocent; he did not do anything,” she added.

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum Supported Professor Suryanarayana Doolla

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum marched in the campus premises in support of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been suspended from the deanship.

Sahil Wakode was a student at IIT Bombay and was pursuing course on Energy Science and Engineering. He allegedly died by suicide on Friday. On September 19, IIT Bombay had alleged that teachers caught Sahil cheating in an examination.

The father of the deceased student levelled serious allegations on teachers, including harassment, saying that the professor had been using casteist remarks against him over the last three months.

(wiht ANI inputs)