IIT Graduate Turns Down High-Paying Bengaluru Job, Cracks UPSC to Fulfill Dream

Not only did he clear one of the most challenging exams, but he also secured a remarkable rank in his fourth attempt.

Robin Bansal, a graduate from IIT Delhi, has become a testament to the saying ‘Great achievement requires great sacrifice’ as he pursued his dream and worked hard to achieve it.

He took the bold step of quitting his high-paying job to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant, and his dedication has paid off with an All India Rank of 135 in the UPSC CSE exam, on his fourth attempt.

Like many Indian parents, Robin’s parents also aspired for him to secure a government job. His dream of becoming a civil servant turned into reality when the results for the UPSC CSE were announced this year. Not only did he clear one of the most challenging exams, but he also secured a remarkable rank in his fourth attempt.

Not The First Time Robin Faced A Difficult Exam

This wasn’t the first time Robin faced an important and difficult exam. Prior to his pursuit of the civil service exam, he successfully cleared the JEE in 2015 to secure admission to IIT Delhi. After graduating from the prestigious institute, he secured a high-paying job at Samsung in Bengaluru.

The Big Decision

However, soon after joining the job, he questioned if it truly aligned with his calling. Realizing that he wasn’t fit for the corporate world, he made the brave decision to resign and fully dedicate himself to preparing for the UPSC CSE.

The Seed

Hailing from the small town of Lehragaga in Punjab’s Sangrur district, Robin has always known that civil servants have the power to make a difference and help people. His parents sown the seed of public service in him from a young age.

After completing his schooling, clearing the JEE, and gaining admission to IIT Delhi in 2015, Robin’s aspiration to become a civil servant remained strong. He knew that one day he would face the challenging examination while studying at the prestigious institution.

In 2019, after graduating and securing a job at Samsung, he began preparing for the civil service exam while working. In 2021, he took the bold step of quitting his corporate job to fully commit himself to his UPSC preparation. His family welcomed his decision with open arms and supported him wholeheartedly.

Having successfully cleared one of India’s toughest examinations, Robin is now determined to join the Indian Police Services. His inspiring journey serves as a motivation for students who aspire to chase their dreams and achieve true success in life.

We extend our best wishes to Robin for his future accomplishments.

