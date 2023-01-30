Home

Ahmed Murtaza, IIT Graduate Who Attacked Policemen Outside Gorakhnath Temple, Sentenced To Death By NIA Court

Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh: A special NIA court on Monday awarded death sentence to Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi for attacking security personnel at the famous Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. Abbasi, an IIT graduate was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly assaulting security personnel at the temple.

On April 3, 2022, Abbasi tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attacked security personnel with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). He was soon overpowered by other security staff and taken into custody. The investigation was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS)

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple and frequently visits and stays there.

Ahmed Murtaza, A Follower Of Zakir Naik

Reports had claimed that Murtaza was inspired by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who fled India in 2016.

During investigation, cops had recoevered suspicious items including videos related to jihad on his laptop and pen drive.

Murtaza belonged to the 2015 batch of IIT-Mumbai and was a chemical engineer.

He is a resident of Gorakhpur. However, Aadhaar card obtained from him was made in Mumbai.

Speaking to a TV channel, Munir Abbasi, Murtaza’s father had claimed that his son was mentally unstable.