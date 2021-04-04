New Delhi: A student of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) has been arrested on the charge of molesting his college mate and produced before a court in Kamrup district in Assam, which remanded him to judicial custody, reported news agency PTI on Sunday. According to a police officer, the complainant, a resident of Gujarat, has claimed in her statement that the accused, a fellow student in the mechanical engineering department, molested her after spiking her drink at IIT-G hostel during Holi celebrations on March 29. Also Read - 'Special 26': Inspired by Bollywood Flick, Gang Robs Doctor's House in Delhi's Pitampura; 3 Arrested

The woman said she fell unconscious after consuming the drink. Authorities at the institute, after finding out about the incident, took her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, and the police were subsequently contacted, the officer said. Based on the statement given by the woman, the accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Amingaon, which sent him to judicial custody. Also Read - 26-Year-Old Woman, Toddler Found Dead at House in Sector 106, Noida

A fact-finding committee, constituted by IIT-G to probe the matter, has also submitted its report, following which the premier institute, on its part, filed a police complaint, sources there said. The woman is out of danger and recovering speedily, they added. Also Read - Nikita Tomar Murder Case: Convicts Tausif And Rehan Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

(With inputs from PTI)