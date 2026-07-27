IIT Guwahati student found dead at campus, suicide suspected; Investigation underway

A third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on the institute's campus.

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Guwahati: In yet another tragic incident, a third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on the institute’s campus in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ritesh Raj Singh. He was a third-year student of the Computer Science and Engineering department and a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel.

The incident happened at around 2:30 pm on Sunday. As per the preliminary findings, the student allegedly fell from the fifth floor of the academic complex. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for post-mortem. Going by the IANS report, citing officials, the exact cause of death would be known only after the autopsy report and the completion of the ongoing investigation.

The copy will be updated soon.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub

Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.