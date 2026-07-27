IIT Guwahati student found dead at campus, suicide suspected; Investigation underway

Guwahati: In yet another tragic incident, a third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on the institute’s campus in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ritesh Raj Singh. He was a third-year student of the Computer Science and Engineering department and a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel.
The incident happened at around 2:30 pm on Sunday. As per the preliminary findings, the student allegedly fell from the fifth floor of the academic complex. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for post-mortem. Going by the IANS report, citing officials, the exact cause of death would be known only after the autopsy report and the completion of the ongoing investigation.
The copy will be updated soon.
Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.
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