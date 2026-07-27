  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • IIT Guwahati student found dead at campus, suicide suspected; Investigation underway

IIT Guwahati student found dead at campus, suicide suspected; Investigation underway

A third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on the institute's campus.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 27, 2026, 1:02 PM IST
IIT Guwahati student found dead at campus, suicide suspected; Investigation underway

Guwahati: In yet another tragic incident, a third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on the institute’s campus in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ritesh Raj Singh. He was a third-year student of the Computer Science and Engineering department and a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel.

The incident happened at around 2:30 pm on Sunday. As per the preliminary findings, the student allegedly fell from the fifth floor of the academic complex. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for post-mortem. Going by the IANS report, citing officials, the exact cause of death would be known only after the autopsy report and the completion of the ongoing investigation.

Read more: House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 6 review: Criston Cole's fate, Daemon's strategy and Rhaenyra's struggles take centre stage

The copy will be updated soon.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

  • MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573
  • COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525
  • SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub
  • Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787
  • VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345
  • Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.