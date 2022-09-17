Guwahati: A student of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati from Kerala on Friday night allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Friday night. As per reports, the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.Also Read - Chinese Snakes Surround Kerala Cop Station To Help End The Monkey-Business

Soon after the matter came to limelight, police started investigation after registering a case. However, the reason for him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

"A student allegedly died by suicide at a hostel in IIT-Guwahati last night. The student hailed from Kerala. His body was recovered from his room and sent for postmortem," Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, Hitesh Chandra Ray told ANI.

According to police, the student has been identified as Surya Narayan Premkishore, from Kerala, and he was studying at the design faculty under a BDes course.

Police said no suicide note has been found and added that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Police also added that the family members of the deceased are on the way to Guwahati from Kerala.

“It is with great sadness that IIT Guwahati announces the untimely passing away of a final year undergraduate student of Design Department on campus on 16th September 2022,” IIT Guwahati said in a statement.

“The institute has informed the parents of the student, and they are on their way to Guwahati. We request everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this time of grief. The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student,” it added.