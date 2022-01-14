New Delhi: All students of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), who tested positive for COVID-19 during the last few days, were fully vaccinated, officials said. At least 112 students of IIT Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19 out of 120 cases on campus during the last one week.Also Read - Online Classes At IIT Hyderabad Suspended After 120 COVID Cases Reported On Campus

Only double vaccinated students were invited to the campus as part of stringent measures to combat COVID spread, IIT Hyderabad officials said. All the COVID positive students on IIT Hyderabad campus are in isolation and they have reported mild symptoms while many of them were asymptomatic

“We have 112 positive cases among the students at the moment. All of them have been isolated into separate isolation areas. Almost all the reported cases are either mild or asymptomatic and are showing good signs of recovery within 4-5 days,” a statement said.

IIT Hyderabad currently has 211 rooms for isolation and this number will be increased based on the requirement. The institute has suspended all offline activities and the semester is being conducted in completely online mode.

Around 600 unaffected students have already vacated the campus. The authorities are in the process of converting the vacated hostel blocks into isolation facilities.

Six well-qualified medical doctors and nine staff nurses are serving the IITH community 24×7 on a rotation basis. Four additional staff nurses have been recruited exclusively for monitoring the Covid cases, the statement said.

Food and medicines for all the coronavirus-affected students are being delivered directly by the attenders following the necessary COVID protocols. Primary and secondary contacts of those testing positive are being quarantined for two days and are being advised to undergo testing if symptomatic, it said.

IITH said that strict restrictions are imposed at entry and exit gates to contain the virus spread.