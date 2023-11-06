IIT Kanpur Develops Artificial Rains Through Cloud Seeding To Address Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Air Pollution: Researchers at IIT Kanpur have got the necessary permissions from government authorities, including the DGCA, for cloud seeding.

Implementing artificial rains needs specific meteorological conditions such as the presence of clouds with adequate moisture and suitable winds.

New Delhi: Amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the IIT Kanpur has come up with a solution to address the issue. The premier institute has reportedly developed a potential solution to address the problem of air pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring regions. The institute said it proposed the use of “artificial rains” through cloud seeding to help clear pollutants and dust from the air.

This institute has been working on creating the necessary conditions for artificial rains for over five years and conducted successful trials in July, as per a report by the Economic Times.

The researchers at the IIT Kanpur have got the necessary permissions from government authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for cloud seeding, according to the report.

Implementing artificial rains needs specific meteorological conditions such as the presence of clouds with adequate moisture and suitable winds. Even as cloud seeding and creating artificial rain is not an exact science yet and however, it remains to be seen whether it can work in pre-winter months or at scale.

The decision involves getting multiple approvals, including those from the DGCA, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Special Protection Group responsible for the prime minister’s security, to fly aircraft over the national capital gasping for fresh air.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had in September said the city government was preparing to attempt cloud seeding for its winter action plan to combat air pollution.

“Experts from IIT-Kanpur also gave a presentation on how artificial rain can be produced. We have requested them to prepare a detailed presentation outlining various facets such as implementation and financial burden. The presentation will be placed before the CM and we will further explore the possibility of implementation of the measures,” said Rai.

Manindra Agrawal, professor at IIT Kanpur, who leads the project, stated that artificial rains could offer temporary relief for up to a week to residents in the National Capital Region (NCR) who are suffering from poor air quality, reported ET.

The development comes at a time when the overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the ‘severe’ category’ for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all concerned departments today in view of the increasing pollution, his office said in a brief statement.

The statement further informed that the meeting has been called to strictly implement GRAP-4.

This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.