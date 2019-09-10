Lucknow: The IIT Kanpur professor has been relieved from teaching responsibilities with immediate effect after a foreign student accused him of inappropriate conduct last week.

The institute said that the internal complaints committee (ICC) of the institute began investigation under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act following Supreme Court guidelines after the complaint was filed by the student.

“Immediately, on the recommendations of ICC, the said faculty member was removed from teaching responsibilities of the course in which the girl student was registered,” the institute said.

“Complaint filed by the student was immediately taken up & professor has been relieved from teaching responsibility. Stringent actions will be taken if he is found guilty,” said Manindra Agrawal, Deputy Director of IIT Kanpur.

Manindra Agrawal refused to disclose the nationality of the student.

“In order to protect the identity of the complainant as required by the law, the institute requests everyone, including media, to exercise restraint and not to reveal any details about the complainant while reporting the incident,” read the statement.

The institute said it had a zero-tolerance policy against any “deviant behaviour” and strict action would be initiated once the recommendations of the panel were submitted.