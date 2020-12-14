New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has temporarily shut down all its departments, centres, labs and the library after 71 people, including 66 students tested positive for coronavirus since December 1, 2020. The students have claimed that the institute’s decision to run only one mess is the reason for the large scale spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Govt Unlikely to Procure Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For India, Here's Why

In the mess one cannot be wearing a mask and a congregation of good number of persons in the mess is ripe cause for disaster. Notably, this is said to be the first big cluster, the city is witnessing after the campuses reopened for final year students. Also Read - COVID-19 Positive Pregnant Women Are Asymptomatic, Reveals Study

“IIT Madras has been functioning on limited capacity with only 10% students in hostels. As soon as spurt in symptomatic cases was reported by some students residing in hostels, the Institute arranged for all students residing in hostels to be tested for COVID”, the institute said in a statement. Also Read - JP Nadda Tests Positive For COVID-19, in Home Isolation