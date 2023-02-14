Home

IIT Madras Student Kills Self In Hostel Room, Another Attempting Suicide Rescued By Police

A post graduate engineering student at the IIT Madras was found dead in his hostel room on Tuesday. News agency ANI cited its sources and mentioned that the student committed suicide due to stress.

IIT Madras Student Dies Of Suicide, Another Attempting To End Life Rescued By Police

Chennai: A post graduate engineering student at the IIT Madras was found dead in his hostel room on Tuesday. The 22-year-old student from Maharashtra, pursuing M.S. In electrical engineering at the institute was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus of IIT (M).

The incident came to light when another student, who noticed his conspicuous absence, informed the hostel warden. When the door of the room where the deceased was staying was opened, the student was found hanging from the ceiling, said police.

According to a report in TOI, the deceased has been identified as Stephen Sunny Alappet, 24. He was a second year MS student. A suicide note has also been recovered from the deceased.

News agency ANI cited its sources and mentioned that the student committed suicide due to stress. “A second-year student from Maharashtra hanged himself in the hostel of IIT Madras. Sources say that the suicide happened due to stress. Kotturpuram police is investigating the case: Local Police official.”

Tamil Nadu | A second-year student from Maharashtra hanged himself in the hostel of IIT Madras. Sources say that the suicide happened due to stress. Kotturpuram police is investigating the case: Local Police official — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

A senior police official said family problems could have driven the student to the extreme measure. The Kotturpuram police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

In another incident, another student of the institute, hailing from Karnataka, also made a bid on his life by consuming some tablets. He has been rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

There was no immediate word from IIT Madras on the two incidents.

