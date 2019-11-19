Chennai: In a development to IIT-Madras suicide case, three professors were late Monday interrogated by a special investigative team in connection with the suicide of Fathima Lateef.

Reports have it that Fathima, a humanities student who committed suicide at IIT Madras campus a few days ago, had named the aforesaid professors in her suicide note.

Meanwhile, two students of IIT Madras also Monday sat on an indefinite fast, seeking an internal inquiry into the conduct of faculty in the case.

Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef, had Friday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and requested him to initiate a proper investigation into the matter. He also met DGP JK Tripathy in the state.

Fathima Latheef, a student of IIT Madras, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room last week. A native of Kerala, she was pursuing an integrated MA program at the institute.

Her father later revealed a text message in which she had blamed one of her professors for her suicide. She was a Humanities student and, according to reports, was a topper in her class. Her suicide triggered protests inside as well as outside the campus.