New Delhi: Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef, who allegedly committed suicide at IIT Madras campus, on Friday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and requested him to initiate a proper investigation into the matter. He also met DGP JK Tripathy in the state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Palaniswami and DGP J K Tripathy, Abdul Latheef said the family wanted a fair probe.

“Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami has assured us that the culprits would be arrested soon. I am satisfied with his assurance. The probe started yesterday and let’s see the developments,” he said, adding that the DGP has also assured to initiate action into the matter.

He said that all the evidence has been submitted to the DGP. “I trust the government of Tamil Nadu and police department. The IIT management did not call or contact us after her death. She was a student of high calibre,” he added.

Talking about her daughter, he said that Fathima was number one in everything and she was being subjected to some kind of harassment. “My daughter feared Sudarshan Padmanaban (a Professor). The DGP had not seen the suicide note, they saw it only when we showed,” he added.

Abdul Latheef wanted that all should continue to report about her death till the truth behind the incident is brought out. “The DGP has promised that the culprits will be brought before law,” he said.

Latheef also claimed the police had behaved very badly with his family and the Kollam Mayor when they came to receive his daughter’s body.

The father asserted that the IIT management did not inform the family after her death and said he was assured by the DGP that the culprits would be brought to book.

“When we checked her room it was left in a very untidy matter. There was no rope on the fan. I have clear doubts about her death. When my daughter Aysha went they said they will give CCTV footage but those were not given. The source of the rope is not given. Where is the rope now? The room has been tampered with and it is my luck that we got the mobile,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Fathima Latheef, a student of IIT Madras, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room last week. A native of Kerala, she was pursuing an integrated MA program at the institute.