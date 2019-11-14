New Delhi: Six days after a first-year IIT-Madras student committed suicide after allegedly being harassed by a professor for her Muslim identity, Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan on Thursday visited the campus and announced the formation of a team for probing the case.

Speaking to media after visiting the site where 19-year-old Fathima Lateef committed suicide, the Police Commissioner said that he had also spoken to several people to find out the truth. He further said that the case was being transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for investigation.

“A team will be formed which will be headed by Additional Commissioner and few senior officers to give a better focus and attention considering the sensitivity of the case,” he added.

Fathima, who hailed from Kollam in Kerala, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on November 8. Initially, it was reported that she took the extreme step as she was depressed due to low marks in internal exams. It was also suggested that she was homesick as she was living away from her family for the first time.

However, later, her father revealed a text message in which she had blamed one of her professors for her suicide. She was a Humanities student and, according to reports, was a topper in her class. Her suicide triggered protests inside as well as outside the campus.

This is already the fifth case of suicide at the institute this year. In January, a PhD scholar from Jharkhand and an M.Tech student from Uttar Pradesh, both ended their lives.