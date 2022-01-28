New Delhi: To prevent any misdiagnosis, researchers from the Indian Institutes of Technology’s

(IIT) Jodhpur campus have developed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution for the detection of COVID-19 using chest X-ray images. The experiment was performed with more than 2,500 chest X-ray images and achieved about 96.80 per cent sensitivity.

In a statement, IIT Jodhpur said that the researchers have proposed a deep learning-based algorithm called COMiT-Net, which can detect the abnormalities present in the chest X-ray images to differentiate between a COVID-19 affected lung and a non-COVID affected lung. "The developed AI algorithm not only predicts whether the CXR has COVID-19 pneumonia or not, but it is also capable of identifying the infected regions in the lungs, thus making them explainable," the statement read.

While there have been numerous research studies in COVID-19 detection using X-ray or CT scans in the past years, most of them fail to provide an explainable solution. The researchers claim that the uniqueness of this research is the proposed study which can visually showcase the region which is infected. The technique interprets only from the lung region.

According to the researchers, the Artificial Intelligence solution used in this research is explainable from both algorithmic and medical points of view.

The team that contributed to this research include Aakarsh Malhotra, Visiting Research Scholar at IIT Jodhpur; Surbhi Mittal, PhD Scholar, Computer Science, IIT Jodhpur; Puspita Majumdar, Visiting Research Scholar at IIT Jodhpur; Saheb Chhabra, Visiting Research Scholar at IIT Jodhpur; Kartik Thakral, PhD Scholar, Computer Science, IIT Jodhpur; Mayank Vatsa, Professor, Computer Science, IIT Jodhpur; Richa Singh, Professor and Head of Department, Computer Science, IIT Jodhpur; Santanu Chaudhury, Professor and Director, IIT Jodhpur; Ashwin Pudrod, Consultant Pulmonologist, Ashwini Hospital and Ramakant Heart Care Centre, India, Anjali Agrawal, Consultant Radiologist, TeleRadiology Solutions, India.

A research paper on this project has been published in the journal “Pattern Recognition (Volume 122)”. The research is part of the RAKSHAK project under NM-CPS DST and iHuB Drishti at IIT Jodhpur. The researchers aim at developing a full-scale prototype through the knowledge learnt in this project.

