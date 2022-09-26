New Delhi: Ten tourists including three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were killed while ten more were injured after the vehicle they were travelling fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu. The tourists, largely belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were travelling when a Tempo Traveller (UP 14 HT 8272) skidded off the road and rolled down the hill near Jalori Pass in Banjar subdivision on Sunday night.Also Read - Over 13 dead, 10 missing as Massive Landslide Hits Nepal's Achham District, Search Ops Underway

Most of the injured were admitted to the Regional Hospital in Kullu town, some 200 km from the state capital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, an official told IANS. The administration had a tough time extricating the victims of both the accidents from the badly mangled vehicle. People in the area began rescue operations even before authorities reached the spot.

BJP MLA from Banjar Surender Shourie had streamed a video on Facebook on Monday, informing people about the accident. The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to a Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

PM MODI CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

Reacting to the tragedy, PM Modi expressed his “deepest condolences” to the families of those who died in the accident. In a tweet, PM Modi said help is being provided to those injured.

“The accident of a tourist vehicle falling into a ditch in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, all possible help is being provided to the injured. I wish him a speedy recovery,” PM Modi tweeted.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में टूरिस्ट वाहन के खाई में गिरने की घटना अत्यंत दुखदायी है। इस दुर्घटना में जिन्होंने अपनों को खो दिया है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों की हरसंभव मदद की जा रही है। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 26, 2022

