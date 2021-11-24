New Delhi: With an investment of around 400 million euros (around Rs 3,300 crore), Ingka Centres, part of Ingka Group that includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments is all set to open its first shopping centre in Gurugram, Haryana. While the construction and development work will commence early next year, the new shopping centre is expected to generate more than 2,500 jobs and will contribute to further growth of organised retail in India, Ingka Centres said in a statement.Also Read - IKEA to Launch First City Store in Mumbai Soon. Check Location, Services & Opening Date

“Reflecting the local community’s need for more than shopping, the new meeting place will set the standard for the next generation of sustainable mixed-use destinations, acting as a lively gathering place for leisure, entertainment and retail in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. The development will complement the company’s plans announced for Noida earlier this year”, it added.

IKEA in India: Here’s All You Need to Know

The shopping hub will offer a vibrant mix of hospitality, food, and beverage, ‘edutainment’ learning spaces.

It is expected to welcome over 20 million people residing in Delhi-NCR who will come to shop, work, eat, exercise, learn and socialize.

It is being developed to act as a local community hub, with spaces for festivals and exhibitions throughout the year.

Ingka Centres’ move to India is a part of its strategy to expand into new markets and to shape a portfolio of retail-led destinations that are fit for the future, it added.

The new shopping centre, which will be developed under the new Livat brand, a Swedish word that means ‘a lively happening’, would have a Gross Building Area of 130,000 sq meter.

In August 2018, IKEA India had opened its first retail store in Hyderabad.

How Did CM Khattar React?

Welcoming IKEA and Ingka Centres to Haryana, CM Khattar said, “We look forward to this partnership with IKEA and Ingka Centres to build organized retail and meet the growing needs of consumers in the state and the region. The government is committed to providing the best support to facilitate a smooth investment flow into the state.”

He asserted that the project will not only establish Gurgaon as one of the newest shopping destinations but also provide employment in the region. “We strongly believe in heart to heart approach, over just having business relations with the investors. This step is yet another validation of our development plans for the region”, Indian Express quoted him as saying.