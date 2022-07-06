New Delhi: Renowned film composer Ilaiyaraaja, legendary athlete PT Usha and film maker V Vijayendra Prasad were nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and issued congratulatory tweets for the eminent citizens, calling them an inspiration for every Indian.Also Read - PM Modi Refers To Hyderabad As Bhagyanagar At BJP's National Executive Meet | Top Points

For Ilaiyaraaja, the PM said his creative genius has enthralled people across generations. "His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi also heaped praised on PT Usha and wrote, “The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

The PM said Prasad has been associated with the creative world for decades. “His works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

“Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings,” he further wrote.