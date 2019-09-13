New Delhi: A day after a 22-year-old woman died in Tamil Nadu after an illegal banner fell on her, the Madras High Court on Friday slammed Tamil Nadu government and called the incident ‘a bureaucratic apathy’. The court also said it is tired of passing multiple orders against illegal flex boards in the state.

“There is zero respect for lives in this country. It’s a bureaucratic apathy. Sorry, we have lost faith in the government,” Justice Seshasayee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK leader K Sathyan also slammed the party workers for putting up banners illegally on the roadside.

“The banner put up by party functionary for his family function has cost a life. Time and again, our leaders have sent out messages asking cadres not to put up banners that is against law,” Sathyan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Thursday, DMK chief MK Stalin slammed the AIADMK government over the tragic death of the woman.

“I reiterate that DMK party cadres must avoid banners, flex, posters etc to advertise party-related events. Only one or two can be used with permission. Strict action will be taken against those who violate and I’ll not participate in that event,” DMK president MK Stalin said.

The DMK chief also took to Twitter to express his resentment over the incident.

“Subashree has died due to negligence of the government, inefficient police officers. The illegal banners have taken yet another life. My deepest condolences to her family,” Stalin said in a tweet.

“How many more lives will be lost to the power-hungry and anarchist rule?”, he further said in the tweet.

Identified as Subashree, the woman was hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK party allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler. The incident happened at Pallavaram Thoraipakam radial road.

The woman was on her way back home from her office when the incident took place. She was riding a two-wheeler and was wearing a helmet also.