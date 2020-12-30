New Delhi: The Gujarat Police took hold of hoard of illegal liquor bottles worth Rs 2.09 crores seized in two police stations of rural Surat and destroyed them on Tuesday. Also Read - Fact Check: Has Microsoft Acquired Sony, Its PlayStation Unit For USD130 Billion? Here's The Truth

Surat's Superintendent of Police, Usha Rada said this liquor was seized over a period of two years and was destroyed near Bardoli area of Surat.

"The liquor seized by Palsana and Kadodara police stations over a period of two years was destroyed. The liquor was valued at Rs 2 crore 9 lakhs. It was destroyed in a village near Bardoli," she said.

On December 11, Gujarat police destroyed illegal liquor worth around Rs 88 lakh seized from bootleggers in Vadodara.

(With ANI Inputs)