New Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday released a video message on Twitter, saying that rumours are being spread that she is ‘not doing well’ and has been admitted to a hospital. She further clarified that nothing is wrong with her, adding that she is absolutely fine. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Latest News: Prayers Being Held For Speedy Recovery of Bachchan Family From COVID-19

“Rumours are being spread that I’m unwell and have been admitted to a hospital. I would like to inform all my well-wishers that nothing is wrong with me, I’m absolutely fine. Thanks to your wishes and blessings of Lord Krishna, I’m completely fit and healthy”, the veteran Bollywood actor said. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Health Update Day 1: Nanavati Hospital Says Both Big B And Abhishek Slept Well, Had Breakfast

“Thank you so much for the concern”, the Lok Sabha MP from Mathura further said. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda's Comment on His Nana's COVID-19 Post Will Melt Your Heart

The actor-turned-politician, however, didn’t mention which disease she was being rumoured to be unwell with. However, her message comes at a time her frequent co-star Amitabh Bachchan, as well as his actor son Abhishek, have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier today, she had wished Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery, tweeting: “Amit ji has tested positive and has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. I pray for his well being and I’m sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely”.

Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I’m sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 12, 2020

Also on Sunday, actor Anupam Kher announced that several members of his family-mother, brother, sister-in-law-and niece-too, have tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he, however, was negative.