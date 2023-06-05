Home

‘I’m Alive’: Packed With Corpses In A Truck, Odisha Train Crash Victim Survives on Way to Mortuary

Odisha Train Accident: Identified as Biswajit Malik, the victim was mistakenly put in a truck with dead bodies to be shifted to a morgue when he regained consciousness.

The deadly train accident in Odisha’s Balasore last week claimed more than 270 lives and injured more than 1,170 passengers.

Odisha Train Accident Latest Update: If you are destined to live, no accident or situation can ever harm you. This was proved in the recent train accident in Odisha where a victim, who was severely injured and unconscious, regained consciousness on the way to the mortuary.

Mistakenly Put In Truck With Other Bodies

Identified as Biswajit Malik, the victim was mistakenly put in a truck with dead bodies to be shifted to a morgue when he regained consciousness. However, he managed to wave to the rescuers after which he was taken to a local hospital, his father Helaram Malik told NDTV in Kolkata.

Biswajit Malik was critically injured but managed to come out of mangled coach on his own at the crash site. However, he lost consciousness while trying to crawl away from the rail tracks. The rescue workers at the site mistook him for dead and dumped him in a truck with other dead bodies.

A Miracle On The Way To Mortuary

Destiny had something else in store for him and Biswajit regained consciousness while in the truck and managed to draw the attention of the rescuers, his father, who works as an ironmonger in Kolkata, said.

His father said Biswajit called them after somehow leaving the train by himself and once he saw the condition of his arm and the bleeding, he passed out. When he came to his sense, he saw he was lying under a pile of eight or 10 corpses.

Biswajit Undergoing Treatment

Even though he had injured his right arm, but his left arm was okay and hence, he started waving and caught the attention of the rescue personnel, Biswajit’s father said,

The doctors at the hospital, where Biswajit is undergoing treatment currently, said his arm has been mangled and his leg is also injured.

Later, the Indian Railways in a statement said due to a “signalling interference”, the Coromandel Express met with an accident and its engine and coach crashed into a goods train laden with iron ore stationed on one of the loop lines. However, the Railways Ministry recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

