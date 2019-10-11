New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Friday hit back at Muslim clerics, who had slammed her for taking part in Durga Puja festivities earlier this week in Kolkata. “I’m God’s special child. I celebrate all festivals. I respect humanity and love more than anything. I am very happy,” news agency ANI quoted the TMC MP as saying.

On being asked to react on the clerics’ statements, Nusrat asserted that controversies do not bother her. Notably, the TMC MP made the remarks at Chaltabagan Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata while participating in ‘Sindoor Khela’, a Bengali Hindu tradition , with her husband and businessman Nikhil Jain.

“I think I have my own way of portraying harmony towards all religions. Born and brought up in Bengal, I feel I am doing right by following culture and tradition. Here, we celebrate all the religious festivities,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, her husband said, “I think every citizen of India, irrespective of their religious identity should accept all religions”.

Earlier on Monday, Muslim clerics had targeted Nusrat after she visited Durga Puja pandal and offered prayers with husband Nikhil Jain. After the prayers, she was also seen playing ‘dhaak’ (a traditional Bengali dhol) along with her husband.Her act was strongly criticised by Muslim clerics including Mufti Asad Kasmi, Vice President of the Itehaas Ulema-e-Hind. Kasmi had said that Nusrat should change her name and religion because she is “defaming Islam and Muslims” by her actions.

One of them also said that Islam does not need her and she should change her name and religion. “She has been participating in such prayers, there is nothing new in this. However, under Islam, a follower is not allowed to offer prayers to any God other than Allah. This is haram (sin),” a cleric said.