New Delhi: Skipping the mega Opposition meeting today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dropped big hints that she is at the forefront of the race for the Leader of Opposition. “I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don’t want to be a leader, but a simple cadre,” she said at a press conference later, while staying ambivalent on being the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, saying it will depend on the situation.Also Read - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Discusses Covid Situation, Vaccines During Talks

“I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose,” Banerjee said to a select group of reporters in New Delhi, when asked if she could be the face of the Opposition. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Mamata to Meet Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal Tomorrow

The West Bengal Chief Minister further maintained that she would begin talks properly only “after the parliament session”. Also Read - Prashant Kishor's I-PAC Team Confined to Hotel in Agartala, Police Says 'Routine Check-up'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, who is in the national capital for the first time after her party’s resounding victory in the assembly polls, had on Tuesday said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own.

“I spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav yesterday. We will be talking to all parties,” Banerjee told reporters.

“I am a simple worker and want to continue as a worker… I want to see sachcha din, bahut din acha di dekh liya,” Banerjee added, in a jibe at the BJP’s poll slogan.

On the Pegasus row, she said the situation was more serious than Emergency and accused the Centre of being unresponsive.

“Everywhere they are sending ED, IT for raids. Here there is no response. In a democracy, the government has to respond. The situation is very serious, it’s more serious than the emergency,” she said.