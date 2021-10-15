New Delhi: The government is hopeful that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will soon give approval to India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday expressed hope that the WHO will soon give approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.Also Read - Final Approval of Covaxin For Children Under Evaluation, Biological E To Submit Data By Nov-End: Report

"It is not the administrative or political process, rather it is a technical process of WHO. Technical Committee will evaluate the submissions made by Bharat Biotech which created Covaxin. I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible," Shringla said while speaking to mediapersons in Bhubaneswar.

Praising the nationwide vaccination drive, Shringla said, "In a few days of time, we will reach the one billion mark. We have done it so quickly. I am sure people must be astonished that we have also administered 25 million people with vaccine doses in a single day, which is equivalent to the entire population of Australia."

On October 5, the WHO has extended giving the emergency use authorization for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin by a week. However, India is still awaiting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin from the WHO.

“WHO and an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin,” the WHO tweeted.

Covaxin has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at WHO’s request on September 27.

