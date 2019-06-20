New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues its search related to the IMA Jewels Ponzi scam as it issued a summon to Mohammed Mansoor, the absconding owner of the Bangalore-based firm on Thursday.

It also held raids at the Lady Curzon road branch of IMA Jewels in Bengaluru on Thursday between 10 AM and 9 PM. Nearly 30 kg worth gold, 2600 carat diamond and 450 kg worth silver was seized from the IMA store at Lady Curzon road. Along with that, several property documents recovered from the store are being assessed by the investigating team.

The ED had put up a notice at the firm’s office asking the absconding Khan to appear before it on June 24 at 11 am.

This comes close on the heels of the Special Investigation Team seeking a red corner notice from Interpol who had recently carried out searches on the premises of IMA Jewels and associated properties.

Khan went absconding after allegedly threatening to commit suicide in an audio clip. He even accused Congress MLA Roshan Baig of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.

Baig has categorically rejected the charge, saying the issue surfaced because of his fallout with some of his political adversaries.

Khan has reportedly fled to Dubai, leaving thousands of investors in the lurch. Seven directors of the firm were apprehended on June 12.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had asserted his government would bring to book the perpetrators of the Ponzi scheme fraud, irrespective of how influential they were.

The firm has duped as many as 30,000 investors by promising them impressive returns on their deposits. People not only from Bengaluru and Karnataka but also from Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi had invested in the company.

With PTI inputs