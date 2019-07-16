New Delhi: Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig was released by a special investigation team on Tuesday after questioning him for over 12 hours in connection with the ponzi scam case.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA Jewels ponzi scam detained Roshan Baig on Monday night when he was about to board a chartered plane from the Bengaluru international airport, stated Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Earlier on Tuesday, after Roshan Baig was detained, his son had moved the high court in this regard. The Congress MLA, who is now released will have to appear before the SIT for further interrogation on July 19.

Meanwhile, the state chief minister on Monday alleged that BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa’s personal assistant Santhosh accompanied Baig when he was leaving. He had tweeted, “Today SIT probing the IMA case detained R Roshan Baig for questioning at the BIAL airport while he was trying to leave along with BS Yeddyurappa’s PA Santosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai.”

Today SIT probing the #IMA case detained @rroshanbaig for questioning at the BIAL airport while he was trying leave along with @BSYBJP's PA Santosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing the SIT, Santhosh ran away while the team apprehended Mr. Baig. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MmyH4CyVfP — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 15, 2019

Kumaraswamy then said Santhosh ran away while the SIT apprehended Baig.

Further, the chief minister claimed that BJP MLA Yogeshwar was present at the airport at the time and said it was shameful on the part of the BJP that it was helping a former minister, who is facing a probe in the IMA case, escape.

The BJP, on the other hand, blamed the chief minister in a tweet which read: “CM H D Kumaraswamy is using the state machinery to save his govt now. Roshan Baig was given time till 19th July to appear before SIT. This shows how the state government is blackmailing and treating their own MLAs’ using the institutions.”

Ponzi scheme operator Mohammad Mansoor Khan had accused Baig of taking Rs 400 crore and not returning it. However, Baig has refuted the allegation by calling it baseless and frivolous.

(With Agency inputs)