New Delhi: A special court on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of the prime accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, Mohammed Mansoor Khan till July 26.

The founder-owner of IMA Jewels, Khan, was given to ED for judicial custody on July 20 after he was produced after a special PMLA court in Bengaluru. The probe agency had earlier sought his custodial remand after his arrest at the Delhi airport on Friday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had traced Khan and persuaded him to return to India from Dubai where he had been on a hideout.

“Khan was flown to Bengaluru from Delhi on transit remand by the ED earlier in the day and produced in a local court for joint custody to interrogate him in the scam,” an official of the SIT had told news agency IANS.

Khan’s arrest came days after he released a video message, saying that he will return to India within 24 hours. He had also demanded police protection on his return to the country.

The major breakthrough in the mega scam for the ED and SIT came as a lookout or Blue Corner notice on Khan was issued to all concerned, including Interpol. Khan’s return to Bengaluru gave hopes to 40,000 investors in the company, who have been demanding that their money be returned to them.

