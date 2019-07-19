New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam at around 1:50 AM on Friday. He is being taken to ED’s office at the MTNL building in national capital for further questioning.

Yesterday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had traced Mansoor Khan and persuaded him to return to India. He was residing in Dubai.

Ravinkanthe Gowde, SIT Chief probing the matter told news agency ANI, “An SIT team located IMA founder-owner Mohd Mansoor Khan in Dubai, through its sources, and persuaded him to come back to India and submit himself before law. Accordingly, he has travelled Dubai to New Delhi. SIT officers are in Delhi to secure and arrest him.”

“As Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by both Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), he will be handed over according to the procedures,” he added.

Khan’s arrest comes days after he released a video message , saying that he will return to India within 24 hours. He had also demanded police protection on his return to the country.

“I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don’t even know where my family is,” he had said in a video message released on Monday.

Khan, who did not reveal where he was, said he wanted to return on June 19, but was asked to off-board saying he cannot leave. “I had been at the airport on June 19 to return to India, but was asked to off-board because I was told I cannot leave,” he added.

Khan also said “99 per cent of the people” were spreading fake news on IMA and clarified he did not run a Ponzi scheme.

On June 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued the first summons to Khan, directing him to appear before the agency on June 24. The next day, SIT raided the IMA Jewels’ office in New Delhi and seized Rs 20 crore worth jewellery. The SIT had arrested the firm’s auditor Iqbal Khan and seven directors of different entities linked to Khan.

Over 40,000 complaints have been filed against the company by investors, demanding that their money be returned to them.