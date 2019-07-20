New Delhi: A Special PMLA Court in Bengaluru on Saturday sent founder-owner and main accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam Mahammed Mansoor Khan to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 23.

The kingpin was produced before the special court where the agency sought his custodial remand. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Khan at around 1:50 AM on Friday.

Prior to that, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had traced Mansoor Khan and persuaded him to return to India from Dubai where he had been on a hideout.

IMA ponzi scam case: Special PMLA Court in Bengaluru sends IMA founder-owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan to ED (Enforcement Directorate) custody till 23rd July. pic.twitter.com/27phzDOQqv — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Khan’s arrest came days after he released a video message, saying that he will return to India within 24 hours. He had also demanded police protection on his return to the country.

“I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don’t even know where my family is,” he had said in a video message released on Monday.

“I had been at the airport on June 19 to return to India, but was asked to off-board because I was told I cannot leave,” he had added.

Khan also said that “99 per cent of the people” were spreading fake news on IMA and clarified he did not run a Ponzi scheme.

On June 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued the first summons to Khan, directing him to appear before the agency on June 24. The next day, SIT raided the IMA Jewels’ office in New Delhi and seized Rs 20 crore worth jewellery. The SIT had arrested the firm’s auditor Iqbal Khan and seven directors of different entities linked to Khan.