New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will hold a nationwide protest tomorrow where all the non-essential services, including OPDs, will be discontinued from 6 am while casualty and emergency services will continue as usual.

IMA will also stage a ‘dharna‘ at its headquarters in Delhi starting 10 am tomorrow.

The IMA had called for an all-India strike on Monday as the Mamata Banerjee government turned a blind eye on the protesters’ demands.

A three-day pan-India protest is in its last day which began on Friday to express solidarity with the junior doctors agitating against the assault of their colleague in Kolkata.

Earlier, the junior doctors protesting in West Bengal on Saturday turned down Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to end their protest and resume duty, saying the ‘chief minister did not take any honest initiative to address their concerns’. The protesting medical professionals also rubbished the claims of the chief minister that a few of their colleagues visited her at the state secretariat.

Yesterday, in a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said that she does not want to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance (ESMA) Act in the state as she wanted the junior doctors to resume work as she had accepted all their demands.

“We’ve accepted all their demands. I had sent my ministers, principal secretary to meet the doctors, waited for 5 hours to meet doctors delegations yesterday and today, but they did not come. You have to give respect to the constitutional body,” Mamata told reporters.