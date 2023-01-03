IMD Alert: Bone Chilling Cold, Dense Fog To Continue In North India; 21 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late

According to the IMD, the cold wave situation is likely to prevail over north India in the coming days. As many as 21 Delhi-bound trains are running late today owing to the poor visibility in north India.

Weather Update from North India: January 3

Delhi-NCR, North India Weather Update, January 3: The winter is reaching its peak now as several states across north India are witnessing bone-chilling cold for the past 3 days. According to the IMD, the cold wave situation is likely to prevail over north India in the coming days. The Meteorological Department on Monday said, “Dense fog and cold wave conditions are likely to continue over the plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next 5 days.”

Delhi Grapples With Cold Wave, Dense Fog

After a brief respite on New Year in Delhi, the cold wave conditions have returned. People have been feeling bone-chilling cold since Monday and were seen gathering around roadside bonfires to beat the cold. Due to cold waves and foggy conditions, visibility in many areas in the national capital remained poor on Tuesday. The minimum temperature in the city today is likely to hover around 5 degrees Celsius.

Several Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog

As many as 21 Delhi-bound trains are running late today owing to the poor visibility in north India.

Cold Wave, Dense Fog Alert In 36 Districts of UP

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has issued an alert for cold waves and very dense fog in 36 districts for the next two days. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in many districts including Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia and Gorakhpur is expected to be 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Rainfall Expected Over Northwest India

According to the IMD bulletin, rainfall is expected over Northwest India (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh) this month and is likely to be below normal.